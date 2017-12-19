× Man Dies After Being Struck by SUV in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa – A man has died after being struck by an SUV Monday night in Clive.

The Clive Police Department says they were called to an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the 11200 block of Hickman Road at 10:09 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the eastbound lanes of Hickman Road. A Ford Expedition was found on its side on the south side of the road, down an embankment. The two occupants of the SUV didn’t suffer any injuries.

The man in the roadway was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police learned Tuesday morning that the victim passed away from his injuries.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time as officials work to notify family members.

The Clive Police Department has requested help from the Iowa State Patrol in the investigation into the crash.