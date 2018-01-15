Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries Dead at 46

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Irish singer Dolores O'Riordan of Irish band The Cranberries performs on stage during the 23th edition of the Cognac Blues Passion festival in Cognac on July 7, 2016. / AFP / GUILLAUME SOUVANT (Photo credit should read GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON — Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, has died at 46, her publicist has confirmed in a statement.
“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session,” Lindsey Holmes, O’Riordan’s publicist, said in the statement.
The statement continued:
“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
The singer’s cause of death is not known at this time.
The Cranberries are best known for their singles Linger and Zombie in the 90s.