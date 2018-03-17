Iowa Candidate Narrowly Meets Deadline to Run for Congress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- On Friday, a leading Democratic congressional candidate met the deadline to file her paperwork to be on the ballot.

The Secretary of State's Office confirms Theresa Greenfield submitted new petition signatures just before the deadline. Her early paperwork was withdrawn.

The Des Moines Register reported Greenfield scrambled to get more than 1,700 signatures due to a large number of the initial signatures being invalid. Greenfield is vying for the Democratic nomination in Iowa's third U.S. Congressional district.