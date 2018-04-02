× 63rd Street Closes Monday Morning to Build Pump Station

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The city of West Des Moines begins construction Monday morning on a pump station to help prevent floods.

Starting at 9:00 a.m. the city will close down part of Iowa Highway 28 which is known as 1st Street on the West Des Moines side and 63rd Street on the Des Moines side.

Interim City Engineer Brian Hemesath said the construction will last nine weeks.

“It’s going to benefit the area mainly by flood control. It’s going to help folks during big rain events not to have to drive through six inches to a foot or more water down grand avenue,” Hemesath said.

Hemesath said the closing section will be just south of Grand Avenue and it will not affect the businesses in the area due to a “soft closure” set up.

“A soft closure is when you put up a sign and says road closed to through traffic, but cars are still allowed to get around the barricades. Once you get closer to where the actual closure is, we will have an orange fence, we will have the big barricades up showing people that you can’t get through,” Hemesath said.

Hemesath said the city hopes the pump station will prevent the street and businesses from flooding.

For the nine weeks under construction, the city set up a detour route for through traffic. It will have drivers use Grand Avenue and Railroad Avenue instead.

The project is set to cost $8 million.