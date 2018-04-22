The Insiders: April 22nd Edition, The Cost of Not Buying Local

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Younkers has been part of Iowa for more than a century, but by June those stores will just be a memory.

Younkers' parent company Bon-Ton is closing the Iowa stores as it becomes the latest chain to see brick-and-mortar locations fail in the new economy.

Connie Boesen started as an 18-year-old at the downtown Des Moines location. Over the years she became a buyer, so she decided which pre-teen outfit, sweater, or toaster the company should sell to its Iowa customers. Boesen left the company after three decades when Younkers moved its buying office to Milwaukee.

Now, Boesen is on the Des Moines City Council and wondering if it's time to convince people that in this age of looking for the cheapest option on the internet, our community might be better served if we agree to pay a little more and buy local--especially since those dollars then multiply throughout the community. Many dollars are soon disappearing with Younkers.