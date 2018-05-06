La Porte City Community Holding Vigil for Jake Wilson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA PORTE CITY, Iowa -- Residents of La Porte City will hold an evening candlelight vigil for a missing teen with autism.

On Monday, a vigil will be held at for 16-year-old Jake Wilson at 8 p.m. at Wolf Creek. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the American Lutheran Church located at 801 Monroe Street.

The vigil is meant to show support for Wilson's family and friends, as the teen has been missing since April 8th. Volunteers and authorities have searched land and water to locate him.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call local authorities.