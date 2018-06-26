Iowa’s Governor Says State Needs Women Who Are ‘Competitors’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Nearly three times more women showed up than what organizers initially expected for the first Women in Banking Forum, sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association. The event took place at the Sheraton Hotel in West Des Moines.

Three hundred women listened to industry leaders throughout the day who offered tips on communication, self-confidence, and networking in the financial industry. Female leaders are still rare in that business. The International Monetary Fund says women still don't even make up two percent of the world's CEO'S in financial institutions.

Governor Kim Reynolds shared her experiences as a woman moving up the ranks in politics, initially as county treasurer, then state senator, and now as the state's first female governor.

The governor said, "Iowa needs women who are competitors" and that all industries need female leaders who can identify challenges and see "barriers not as problems, but as opportunities."