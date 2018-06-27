× Police trying to figure out who left house in middle of Delaware road

DOVER, Del. – It’s not the kind of thing you just leave behind.

But someone in Delaware left a house in the middle of the road.

The Dover Police Department posted pictures on Facebook that showed a mobile home sitting in the middle of a road.

The post reads, “Sooooo somebody left a house on Long Point Road. Nope this is not a joke.”

The police said they will get the house moved today.

The road where the house was left has been closed and police are urging motorists to find an alternate route.

The Facebook post has been shared thousands of times and hundreds of people have left comments.

“Amazon moving houses now?” Scott Dubay asked.

Ryan Sapp wondered, “Did someone knock on the door to see if anyone was home?”

Faith Ritchie wrote, “So that’s where I left it… whoops!”