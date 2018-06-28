× Des Moines Murder Suspect Back in Jail on Robbery Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the people charged in Des Moines’ first murder of 2018 is back behind bars after a new arrest.

Forty-six-year-old William Burton was booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of first degree robbery Wednesday afternoon. He had been free on pre-trial release.

Burton and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Crystal Purdy, are both charged with first degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Cory Channon. Police say Burton shot Channon on January 9th after going to his apartment at 1332 21st Street to retrieve a gun he says Channon stole from him.

Purdy has been in the Polk County Jail since her arrest in January.

The trial for Burton and Purdy is scheduled for August 27th.