Farmers Setting Up Sweet Corn Stands in Metro

WAUKEE, Iowa -- Despite recent weather roller coasters, a Dallas County farm surpassed its goal of being "knee high by the 4th of July."

Hilltop Farms set up a stand to sell sweet corn in Waukee on Thursday.

"They started the little plants under plastic to get them a good start, and it's their goal to be out and early, and here we are, out in time for the 4th," said Dena Keller of Hilltop Farms.

Keller says customers have been surprised to see local corn available already. Hilltop will also offer tomatoes and various melons starting next month.

Other farmers say they also plan to set up stands as early as Friday.