Narcan Handout Taking Place Friday at Over 350 Iowa Pharmacies

IOWA — A life-saving drug will be handed out free of charge on Friday for people who use opioids.

The Iowa Department of Public Health will hand out thousands of doses of Narcan, which can reverse an overdose, at more than 350 pharmacies across the state. The nasal spray would typically cost $150.

The Des Moines Fire Department says there has been a 15% reduction in the number of doses administered so far this year, compared to the same time period in 2017. The cost so far this year is a little over $4,000.

A list of pharmacies participating in Friday’s Narcan handout can be found here.