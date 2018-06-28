Newly Accredited Birth Center’s Home is Pilot Project for Sustainable Design

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Deciding where to deliver a baby is one of the first big parenting decisions parents make, and there is a new option for families in the metro. Its home has a unique story.

Kate Brown is getting ready to give birth. She said, "My body is kind of telling me that it's time to get ready."

Her plan is to have the baby at home, but the Healing Passages Birth and Wellness Center is another option for her. "This place is truly an extension of my own space, not only physically, but spiritually. I feel right at home here," said Brown.

The center is home to Willowsong Midwifery Care and has two birthing suites. Each suite features a large bed, tub, and medical equipment. Certified Nurse Midwife and Healing Passages Birth and Wellness Center Founder Cosette Boone said, "In each birth suite we have full resuscitation capability for a newborn. Or course IV medication, bleeding medication for the mother. It's all kept in well-organized containers and boxes that can be pulled out. There's an oxygen tank that sits behind the birth tub."

Healing Passages Birth and Wellness Center opened in November 2016. Willowsong Midwifery Care has offered care and attended home births since 2001. Last year, the center became accredited with the Commission for the Accreditation of Birth Centers. It’s the first freestanding center in Iowa to get that stamp of approval. Boone said, "It's good for insurers, it's good for the physicians we work with. It's good for the clients that are seeking to understand what a birth center really is."

The center is in the historic Sherman Hill neighborhood. It is located in the Green & Main building, which is a pilot project that includes many sustainable features around the building. Director of Operations Katie McIntyre said, "This building is a smart building. I can control it from my phone."

The building at 800 19th Street was an abandoned grocery store. Indigo Dawn was the building’s developer and Silent Rivers Design + Build used sustainable features, including re-purposed flooring and walls, a green roof and prairie for water management, and little smart boxes on the walls, which McIntyre said is a conversation starter.

"What they are is collecting what we call performance or energy data for Iowa State University. We also have a wind turbine outside doing the same. They're checking to see inside the walls they've got recycled cartons to help absorb sound which is really important for HIPPA compliance," said McIntyre

Data from the project could help build future birth centers around the country. Healing Passages Birth & Wellness Center is one of 118 birth centers in 33 states and Washington DC to become accredited through the CABC since 1985.

Healing Passages Birth and Wellness Center offers community classes for breast feeding support, in addition to providing checkups for women of all ages.