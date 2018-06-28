× Possibly Severe Storms to Move Into Southwest, Central Iowa

A Heat Advisory starts this afternoon and lasts through Friday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for areas along and west of I-35 until 3 PM. Strong to severe storms will be moving into Western Iowa by Noon. Please be prepared for changing weather conditions. Friday will be the hottest day of the week. The wind will crank up to 10-25 mph out of the south and with abundant sunshine highs will soar into the mid and upper 80s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 70s which will make Friday afternoon temperatures feel like 100°+. Limit your time outside and drink lots of extra water to avoid heat induced illnesses.

The wind will be strong on Saturday as well which will help boost highs into the lower 90s, however a shortwave at the upper levels will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening and overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 80s for Sunday and Monday. This “cool down” will be brief as the next ridge begins to build across the central U.S. on Tuesday. Highs will return to the 90s for the middle of next week and continue through the July 4th holiday.