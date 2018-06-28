Rising Water Causing Limited Access to Saylorville Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK CITY, Iowa -- Access to Saylorville Lake is currently limited due to rising water levels.

Lakeview High Water and Cherry Glen High Water boat ramps are the only ones currently open. The holiday weekend is expected to bring a big rush of people, so guests should expect traffic jams and parking problems. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking everyone who wants to bring their boats out to be patient.

"When we only have a couple launch lanes, it's gonna take time to get on and off the lake," said Dayne Magneson, Assistant Operations Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Rock Island District. "And, once we fill to capacity, we're just not gonna have any more room to let boats in. So at that point, our park rangers will close down the parking for the boat ramp, and we won't allow any more boats in until we open back up, get some boats back off the water."

Magneson says there are tires, logs, and large trees floating just beneath the surface of the lake, carried in by upstream flooding.

"With these lake levels, we're experiencing a lot of debris," said Magneson. "We really encourage a lot of people just to stay off the water. If you choose to get on the water, PFD, life jacket for everybody on board, and taking it really slow out there, because a lot of it's submerged right underneath the surface of the water."

Children 13 years old and under are required to wear a life jacket at all times while boating, and the DNR will be out enforcing that this weekend.

While Cherry Glen Boat Ramp will remain open this weekend, it is projected to close for the 4th of July holiday on Wednesday.

Visitors may receive current lake information including lake levels, outflows, and area closures by calling 515-276-0433. For current boat ramp availability, call 515-509-2015 30#. The Saylorville Lake website and Facebook page will be updated frequently with area closures. Lake level information and predictions can be accessed at www.rivergages.com.