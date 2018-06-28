× Shower for Creative Visions

On Thursday Cynthia Hunafa with Creative Visions and Debra Franklin with The Des Moines Metro Organizing for Action joined the Channel 13 News at Noon to tell us about the upcoming Black Lives Matter forum being held on June 30th.

Creative Visions is also holding a “shower” to gather items for people in need in the Des Moines metro area.

It’s being hosted by Des Moines Metro Organizing for America on July 30th at 1pm. The address is 3914 Cottage Grove Avenue. Guests should bring a lawn chair and summer salad to share.

To volunteer contact Ivette Muhammadat (515) 244-4003 ext 117

Donations can be taken to Creative Visions at 1343 13th Street in Des Moines.

Here is what is needed for the event: