× 27th Annual Goodguys Car Show Brings in 4,500 Cars to the Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you noticed some unique cars driving around Des Moines in the last couple days, they are more than likely going to the 27th annual Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show. There are more than 4,500 cars lined up and driving around the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

“We have everything from classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, modified cars, factory cars, so there is a little bit of everything at this show,” Goodguys Marketing Coordinator Stephanie Hoover said.

The event times vary:

Friday, June 29th – 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Saturday, June 30th – 8 A.M. to 8 P.M.

Sunday, July 1st – 8 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Prices also vary with $20 at the door, $15 for Goodguys members, $6 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6.