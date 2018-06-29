West Des Moines Axe Throwing Club is Open For Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Ironside Axe Club opens its doors to the public Friday.

The axe throwing club is giving free lessons to people on Friday and Saturday. People are allowed to bring their own food and drinks.

People are required to wear closed-toe shoes as a safety precaution. The club charges $20 per hour to throw axes.

Owner Scott Gardner said it’s like throwing darts, only with a bigger target.

Children 16 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult, however there is no age limit.

Children under 10 can throw for free with a paying adult.

The open house is Friday from 4:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. The club is located at 2700 University Ave, Suite 100 in West Des Moines.