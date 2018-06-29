Crews Preparing for Rising Water Levels at Saylorville Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- With all the recent rain in the metro, the Army Corps of Engineers is preparing for rising waters to approach the top of Saylorville Reservoir.

Crews tested the inflatable crest gate on Friday morning, which gives the dam six more feet of protection. Right now, the water level sits at 874 feet and is expected to reach 883 by the Fourth of July.

The Army Corps of Engineers said the rising waters will lead to additional area closures. Many boat ramps, shelters, trails, and campgrounds are already shut down, so check ahead of time if you have weekend or Fourth of July plans.

Officials say boaters can expect long wait times to launch during peak hours. Park rangers advise boaters to be extremely cautious while on the water since a large amount of debris is floating on and under the water.