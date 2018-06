Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A crash involving a DART bus injured five people on Friday.

The crash happened just before noon near 7th Street and University Avenue. Police say a truck rear-ended the bus while it was stopped.

Four people on the bus and one person in the truck went to the hospital for treatment. Officials have not yet released any of the victims' names or conditions, and no citations have yet been issued in connection to the incident.