Goodguys Cool Cars Get there Early to Find Shade

DES MOINES, Iowa- The 27th Annual Goodguys Heartland Nationals are up and running with thousands of hot rods and classics. This year the will include in their show cars as recent as 1987.

The show is spread across the Iowa State Fairgrounds, no shortage of cars to see. Some parts of the fairgrounds have some tree shade. That was very popular today.

In order to get a shaded spot, Phil Welsh, of West Des Moines had his 1939 Chevy in line at one AM waiting for the gates to open around 5:30.

“There were maybe thirty cars in front of us they got here at midnight or 11 o clock,” said Welsh. “We knew it would be hot, so we just wanted to find a cool spot, there’s always nice windy cool spot and plenty of shade here.”

Greg Peterson of Nevada parked his car on the show- in the sun, and found shade to sit down in.

Kirk Stamper of Nevada teaches Collision repair for DMACC. He has five classic cars at home, and has painted some of the cars on display here.

“Come and see all the artwork that is with these cars,” said Stamper. They are art, they’re expensive, everybody put time and money into them so it’s fun to come and see what everybody’s done.”

Goodguys continues on Saturday and Sunday.