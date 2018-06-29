Indianola Cleaning Up After Thursday Storm, Governor Reynolds Signs Disaster Proclamation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- "When I first turned down my street, I wondered if a Tornado had hit."

Steve Armstrong was going home to Indianola from work in Des Moines. His wife Lindsay, who runs an in-home daycare, was at home when the storm hit.

“It just got super windy, super dark, started raining a little bit, and the tornado sirens didn't go off for a while so we just kind of hung out in the front, kinda watched it. All of a sudden, this tree comes towards us, hits the street, the power pole started sparking a little bit, and I told all my daycare kids, 'okay, time to go to the basement.' It sounded like a freight train was coming towards my house,” said Armstrong.

Steve Armstrong says the power on his street is in the ground, so even when crews had to come to do repairs, they never lost electricity.

“This morning the light pole was actually steaming and the water was bubbling from the light pole still being live, so they had to come shut it off. They were able to go to the transformer and flip a couple switches and not actually have to affect any of the houses around here, which was nice,” he said.

Other residents weren't so lucky when it came to power. In fact, at its peak, Warren County had almost 3,500 people in the dark. Crews worked quickly to restore power, but Lon Fry still had no electricity around 11 a.m. on Friday.

“It’s like back in the old days, aint it?” said Fry.

Fry says having been raised on a farm, he's used to the heat in the summer, but with 90 degree temperatures early in the day, he's just hoping his food in the fridge doesn't spoil.

“We just haven't opened it, but I mean, you know, they claim 24 hours, but I hope so...it's getting down to the wire!” he said.

According to MidAmerican Energy, Indianola's power has been restored at the time of publication.

Governor Kim Reynolds declared a disaster proclamation for Warren County, which is the 27th in the state during the month of June.