× Judge Rules Former Missouri Trooper Involved in Clive Man’s Drowning Shouldn’t Have Been Fired

A former Missouri State Trooper who was fired after his negligence lead to the drowning death of a metro man could get his job back.

Anthony Piercy was fired after pleading guilty to his role in the drowning death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson in 2015 on the Lake of the Ozarks.

Piercy put the wrong life jacket on Ellingson during an arrest and the hand-cuffed Clive man to fall into the water where he drowned.

Piercy pleaded guilty to negligent boating in June of 2017. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years of supervised probation, and 50 hours of community service. He had originally been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A judge ruled this week that Piercy was unlawfully fired after his conviction and must be given his job back.