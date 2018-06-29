Liang Chow to Coach Chinese Gymnastics Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The man who trained two of the most decorated Olympians in the last three summer games will be coaching a competing nation in 2020.

Liang Chow, owner of Chow's Gymnastics in West Des Moines, has been named the head coach of the Chinese women's gymnastics team. Chow coached Shawn Johnson and Gabby Douglas to multiple gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

Chow was part of the men's Chinese national team before moving to the U.S. in 1991.

Channel 13 reached out to Chow for comment but has not yet heard back.