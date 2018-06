Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES - The Des Moines Menace notched their 10th win of the season Friday night, 1-0 over Kaw Valley FC.

Kino Ryosuke scored the lone goal in the first half for the Menace.

Des Moines is now 10-0-1 on the season, top record in the PDL.