Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Being Thrown From Bike on Interstate

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County deputies are investigating a Friday morning motorcycle accident.

Witnesses told deputies a motorcycle was merging on Interstate 80/35 South near Grimes. The rider, 22-year-old Richard Pankonen, appeared to lose control and hit another vehicle, and was then thrown from his bike into the travel lane. The motorcycle kept going and rear-ended another vehicle.

Pankonen was able to communicate with officers but was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.