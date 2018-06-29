Store Surveillance Cameras Record Duo’s Spectacular, Failed Attempts to Flee Canadian Police

CANADA — A Canadian woman is making headlines after her attempt to evade police failed miserably.

According to CTV News, Brittany Burke and Richard Pariseau tried to make a purchase with stolen credit cards inside the Spruce Grove Reddi Mart this past week. Things quickly escalated once police arrived on the scene.

In an attempt to evade arrest, Pariseau reportedly pushed Burke into the officer. After a brief struggle the suspects were able to get away, but instead of heading for the doors, both ran to the back. As the officer searched for Pariseau, Burke went to the store’s back room and climbed up into the ceiling.

Several minutes later, ceiling tiles and the female suspect came crashing back into the middle of the store.

Both suspects were ultimately captured and charged.