IOWA — Friday was the end of an era, as Toys ‘R’ Us stores closed their doors for good.

“It’s a little piece of your childhood missing, or going away along with a lot of the others,” said shopper John Wonio.

Curious shoppers checked out the stores, looking for last-minute deals and mementos from the long-time toy retailer. For more than 60 years, American children grew up as “Toys ‘R’ Us kids,” but the company filed for bankruptcy last year.