WATERLOO, Iowa -- Waterloo police are looking for a suspect they say harassed a young boy while posing as a police officer.

On Thursday, the boy was walking when a man in a police uniform approached him, made him lie on the ground, and searched his pockets. The man then got into a black Ford car and drove off.

The boy said the man appeared to have a real badge and patches on his shirt, but they were not Waterloo logos.