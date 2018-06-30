× Clive orders evacuations due to major flooding

From the City of Clive

The City of Clive is experiencing a major flooding event along Walnut Creek. The National Weather Service is predicting a crest of Walnut Creek of 14.5 feet at 1:00 A.M. on the morning of July 1st. This event requires the evacuation of residents and businesses in the following areas:

University Blvd Area – 73 rd to 86 th

86th Street Area – University to Swanson

86th & University Area – Intersection and University Park Shopping Center

Swanson Blvd Area – Railroad Tracks to 100 th

NW 92 nd Court Area

Court Area Indian Hills Area – north and east of Indian Hills Junior High

100 th Street – immediately north of Walnut Creek

114th Street Area – immediately north of Walnut Creek

In addition, the City of Clive has temporarily closed the following City streets:

University Boulevard – closed 78 th to 81 st

86th Street – closed University to Swanson, local traffic only south of Hickman

Swanson Boulevard – closed Railroad Tracks to 100th, local traffic only 86th to Railroad Tracks

100th Street – closed Swanson to Lincoln, local traffic only 86th to Railroad Tracks

114th Street – closed immediately adjacent to Walnut Creek

All of the evacuated areas and closed streets will have limited access. Only authorized public safety and City officials will be allowed to access these areas.

Sandbag Materials may be accessed at two locations:

8500 Alice Avenue, in the north parking lot of Linnan Park

9997 University Avenue, in the northeast parking lot of the Salvation Army and Nobbies

Additional Information, including flood inundation maps, can be found at https://www.cityofclive.com/residents/health-safety/flood-response-protocol

Residents needing special assistance for medical reasons can call 911 and emergency services will be provided.

Based on current projections, the National Weather Service and Polk County Emergency Management project Walnut Creek to crest at Interstate 80/35 at 1:00 A.M. Issues related to flooding are expected to continue until further notice. Flood maps showing the affected areas are available on the City of Clive’s website.