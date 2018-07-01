× Des Moines Road Closures Due to Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several roads in Des Moines have been affected by massive overnight rainfall and flash flooding.

The city has released a list of streets that have been affected by the flooding and is asking people to avoid driving through standing or running water over the road.

Affected areas:

Grand Avenue 61st street to 63rd street

4 mile creek area: Hubbell, Euclid, Easton and Williams Drive

42nd north of Easton

Saylor Road by Birdland marina

Prospect Road

Birdland Drive

George Flagg Pkwy.

SW 30th

Gray’s Lake and Water Works Park are also closed.