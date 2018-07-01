× Drivers Rescued After Becoming Stranded on Bridge During Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa — The banks of Four Mile Creek remain swollen Sunday morning after a deluge brought on by heavy rain Saturday night caused flash flooding.

Des Moines Fire and Rescue rescued two drivers trapped on the bridge at E 33rd and Hubbell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials say they had spent hours on the bridge after becoming trapped around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Several other cars were stalled in the area with flood waters up to their doors. Police say one driver tried to leave her car after getting stalled and tried to swim to safety. She was swept away by the current and eventually swam her way to dry ground.

Residents in the area say the creek hasn’t flooded this bad since 1993.