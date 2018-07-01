Flash Flooding Caused Travel Troubles in Central Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa- Flash Flooding caused a portion of Interstate 35 to be closed southbound on Saturday night. Around 10pm water began rising just north of the Elkhart exit. Drivers were diverted from the southbound I-35. Some went back north, others drove in the Elkhart area trying to go back south to Ankeny.

On the detour many drivers found water over the road, in several places, many drivers elected to risk the high water, to get to where they were going.

In Des Moines 6th Street was closed at North High School. Des Moines rescue crews were sent there to rescue a group which was stranded there.

Water also covered the Euclid & Beaver intersection, as well as 73rd and University.