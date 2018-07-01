Flash Flooding Causes Road Closures in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Major flash flooding overnight forced the closure of several roads in the . Several homes and businesses were evacuated because of the flooding in the Walnut Creek watershed.
The following is a news release of the latest updates on flooding in the city:
The City of Clive has reopened the following street(s) to normal traffic:
100th Street – Swanson to Lincoln
114th Street
86th Street
The following streets remain closed due to local flooding. These streets will likely not be reopened for a number of hours:
University Boulevard – closed 78th to 81st
Swanson Boulevard – closed Railroad Tracks to 100th, local traffic only 86th to Railroad Tracks
Residents and business owners may now return to the following areas that were evacuated due to flooding:
100th Street – immediately north of Walnut Creek
114th Street Area – immediately north of Walnut Creek
86th & University Area – Intersection and University Park Shopping Center
Residences and businesses in the following areas should remain evacuated:
University Blvd Area – 73rd to 86th
86th Street Area – University to Swanson
Swanson Blvd Area – Railroad Tracks to 100th
NW 92nd Court Area
Indian Hills Area – north and east of Indian Hills Junior High
The Greenbelt trail remains closed due to flood water and debris.
The Clive Library is closed due to damage caused by storm water.