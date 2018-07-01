× Flash Flooding Causes Road Closures in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Major flash flooding overnight forced the closure of several roads in the . Several homes and businesses were evacuated because of the flooding in the Walnut Creek watershed.

The following is a news release of the latest updates on flooding in the city:

The City of Clive has reopened the following street(s) to normal traffic:

100th Street – Swanson to Lincoln

114th Street

86th Street

The following streets remain closed due to local flooding. These streets will likely not be reopened for a number of hours:

University Boulevard – closed 78th to 81st

Swanson Boulevard – closed Railroad Tracks to 100th, local traffic only 86th to Railroad Tracks

Residents and business owners may now return to the following areas that were evacuated due to flooding:

100th Street – immediately north of Walnut Creek

114th Street Area – immediately north of Walnut Creek

86th & University Area – Intersection and University Park Shopping Center

Residences and businesses in the following areas should remain evacuated:

University Blvd Area – 73rd to 86th

86th Street Area – University to Swanson

Swanson Blvd Area – Railroad Tracks to 100th

NW 92nd Court Area

Indian Hills Area – north and east of Indian Hills Junior High

The Greenbelt trail remains closed due to flood water and debris.

The Clive Library is closed due to damage caused by storm water.