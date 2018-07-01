× Four Mile Creek Flooding Causes Major Damage, Displaces Residents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Historic flooding on the Four Mile Creek displaced dozens of families, forcing them to be evacuated from their homes by boat.

The creek crested at 17.47 feet Sunday morning according to the National Weather Service. It’s the highest water levels have ever been in the area which is no stranger to flooding.

Mike Werhman lives on East 35th Street where heavy rains flooded his back yard with five feet of water. His basement managed to stay dry when he took precautions to protect it after the floods of 2010.

“This is the third time since I lived here that this has happened but it has never been this bad,” he says.

Wehrman spent the early morning hours helping neighbors get out of their homes. Others like, Nicki Shootman, had to be rescued by boat.

“We grabbed extra clothes, a few things and got in the boat. We took our six – year – old and hopped in,” she says.

Shootman’s cars and campers are submerged and her basement flooded. She’s waiting for waters to recede to see how bad the damage is. The homeowner has called her East 35th Street home for roughly a decade but now she is considering moving.

Portions of the Four Mile Creek are located in a flood zone but other areas are not. On East 35th Street, Shootman lives on the side of the street that is not in the flood plain and she thinks that should change.

“I think we are all ready to go,” she says. “I don`t want this to happen again and again so our hope is that we are bought out like our neighbors were 5 years ago but only time will tell.”

FEMA redesigned flood maps in 2015 after the major floods of 2010.