One Fatality in Des Moines Flash Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa- One man was killed Saturday night when he was swept from his van during flash flooding by 50th and Twana Drive.

According to a Des Moines Police Department News Release, at approximatley 8:50 pm Des Moines Police Patrol Officers got a report of an occupied van, stalled in high water at 50th and Twana Drive.

As officers responded, they learned the occupants had left the van, and that one person a 65-year-old male from Des Moines was swept away by the flood waters.

Officers and Fire Department Rescue crews searched the area. Around 12:39 am first responders located the person swept away, and he was deceased, several blocks away from where the van was.

Des Moines Police plan to release more information around 10 a.m. on Sunday July 1.