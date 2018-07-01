× Radio Personality Cotlar Killed in Flash Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa- A longtime Des Moines sports radio personality was killed Saturday night when he was swept from his van during flash flooding by 50th and Twana Drive.

According to a Des Moines Police Department News Release, 65-year-old Larry Cotlar died in flooding Saturday night. At approximately 8:50 pm Des Moines Police Patrol Officers got a report of an occupied van, stalled in high water at 50th and Twana Drive.

As officers responded, they learned the occupants had left the van, and that Cotlar was swept away by the flood waters.

Officers and Fire Department Rescue crews searched the area. Around 12:39 am first responders located Cotlar and he was deceased, several blocks away from where the van was.

