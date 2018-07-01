Radio Personality Cotlar Killed in Flash Flooding
DES MOINES, Iowa- A longtime Des Moines sports radio personality was killed Saturday night when he was swept from his van during flash flooding by 50th and Twana Drive.
According to a Des Moines Police Department News Release, 65-year-old Larry Cotlar died in flooding Saturday night. At approximately 8:50 pm Des Moines Police Patrol Officers got a report of an occupied van, stalled in high water at 50th and Twana Drive.
As officers responded, they learned the occupants had left the van, and that Cotlar was swept away by the flood waters.
Officers and Fire Department Rescue crews searched the area. Around 12:39 am first responders located Cotlar and he was deceased, several blocks away from where the van was.
Cotlar’s bio from his website:
Larry Cotlar has been involved in sports radio professionally since 1974. He has done it all-from sports talk radio to play-by-play.
Cotlar, the 2007 Iowa Sportscaster of the Year, has been a sports talk radio host since 1981 when he hosted the “Sportsline” and “Saturday Sportsline” shows on the legendary WHO Radio in Des Moines, IA. Cotlar entered the national scene by hosting shows at the “Sports and Entertainment Network” and “American Sports Radio Network” in Las Vegas. He then moved to Chicago to become a host at the “One-on-One Sports Network” (now Sporting News Radio).
Returning home, Cotlar began the popular “Cotlar and Company” show which ran from 2001-2009 on KXNO Radio. Later in 2009, he made the move to KBGG Radio (1700-the Champ) where he is still the producer and co-host of the “Out of Bounds” show with KCCI-TV sports director Andy Garman.
Cotlar’s expertise extends into play-by-play. He has been the voice of the Drake Bulldogs since the 2005-06 season. He was also the voice of the Iowa Barnstormers in 2011-12 and has been the sideline reporter for Iowa Barnstormers’ television broadcasts since 2013.
Cotlar is well-known for his Rolodex. He has interviewed thousands of sports personalities and entertainers throughout his 33-year sports talk radio career. Among his top interviewees in the sports world are Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, Steve Carlton, Tom Seaver, Joe Montana, Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Knight along with Olympic champions Carl Lewis, Mary Lou Retton, Shawn Johnson, Dawn Harper, and many more. Cotlar has also done interviews with entertainers such as Doc Severinsen, Marie Osmond, John Tesh, David Cassidy, Vince McMahon and B.B King, as well as legendary gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson.
In 2007, Cotlar was named the Iowa Sportscaster of the Year. The same year, he was inducted into the media wing of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Cotlar has been involved with a number of non-profit organizations. He has served as emcee for the Central Iowa Easter Seals Regatta and the YWCA of Greater Des Moines’s Trike-a-Thon. He also served on the Public Relations committed for the American Cancer Society’s Coaches vs. Cancer golf tournament and gala events.
Cotlar graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1974. He is married to Deb Brewer-Cotlar and has two sons, Zac Couture and Zachary Brewer.