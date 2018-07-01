Well Known Sports Personalities Remember the Late Larry Cotlar
So tragic as Larry Cotlar loses his life to flash flooding . Larry from Des Moines area interviewed me often /Always helped me raise $’s for @TheVFoundation @raycoletv @jksports @espnVshow May Larry RIP https://t.co/1N8nqlwX3X
— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 1, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers go out to this amazing man and his family. Larry was so great to me from the time we got to Iowa. I know he had a great heart and a huge impact on all those around him. A great loss to our entire community. https://t.co/wZf4FzJdQ0
— Matt Campbell (@ISUMattCampbell) July 1, 2018
My heart just broke. https://t.co/xBfwGOTw4d
— John Walters (@JWcyclonestv) July 1, 2018
Last night we lost a great man, father, sports broadcaster and loving husband. My heart is broken after hearing this news this morning. pic.twitter.com/ikNpsfN5qM
— Seneca Wallace (@wallace_seneca) July 1, 2018
Just heard the devastating news that a good friend and broadcasting colleague Larry 'The Cotman' Cotlar passed away last night in the flooding that took place in Des Moines. RIP Cotman. https://t.co/PFK2BYVYBK
— Gary Rima (@oprsportsguy) July 1, 2018
Oh. My. God. 😔 https://t.co/VkRBkKUCaE
— Josh Young (@ForeverJAYoung) July 1, 2018
Stunned over the sudden death of Larry Cotlar. Just had a great conversation with Larry about Zero Prostate Cancer fundraiser in September. RIP Larry. Prayers for his family.
— Gary Dolphin (@GaryDolphin) July 1, 2018