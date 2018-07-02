Beaverdale Neighborhood Cleaning Up After Storm Damage From Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Forestdale area in the Beaverdale neighborhood is picking up remains from damage that the storms created Saturday night.

Forestdale Resident Mathew Smith said the storms uprooted a 100-year-old tree and caused the power to go out until 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

“It absolutely brought the neighborhood together. Everybody has been checking on everybody, even through the night. Pouring down rain, lightning, folks were running down to and from one another’s houses just to make sure everybody was ok,” Smith said.

A sewer in the neighborhood was so overwhelmed that wastewater began shooting up from the ground, causing a sinkhole.

Forestdale Resident Shauna Bury said she has flooded three times since 1997 and has paid about $60,000 in water damages over the years, including losing a vehicle.

“But this time my best thing I can say is I saved the cars. The neighbors around me know if the Nelsons move their cars onto the hill then a storm is coming,” Bury said.

Bury said the water reached five feet in her basement, the highest it’s ever been. The water was so strong that it flipped over her piano. Bury lost personal belongings this time around and is not sure whether or not her appliances work.