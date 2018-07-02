Clive Residents Assess Repair Costs of Homes, Businesses Damaged by Floodwaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Clive was among the metro cities hit hard by floodwaters over the weekend.

The heavy rains resulted in a mandatory evacuation for residents at 78th Street and University, and more than 60 people were rescued by foot and boat.

The water was gone by Monday, and residents were finally able to return to their homes and businesses to begin cleaning up and repairing the damage.

"I know all the wood is soaked, all the support members, everything has been saturated for a long time, we got all the carpet out," said Clive resident Boone Lorde.

Rain poured more than three feet of water into one Clive neighborhood.

Metro Glass is the business located next door to Lorde, and the owners' son said they lost everything in the flood.

“It's not a good feeling. It's almost helpless, in a way, because I saw my dad start this business from our garage," Armin Doric said.

Both buildings have severe damage in and around the properties, and the estimated repair and replacement costs for each are more than $60,000.

“All of our lawnmowers, snowblowers, air compressors, just a bunch of random things, and especially our vans, we need that for work. Right now we are unemployed," Doric said.

“We will fix it. It's either we've got to rebuild or the next person's gonna, but we like it here. It's a rare thing, its happened twice in the last four years,” Lorde said.

The City of Clive has scheduled a special flood debris pick-up on Friday July 6th.