Disaster Proclamations Issued for Four Iowa Counties Affected by Flooding

IOWA — Governor Reynolds has issued disaster proclamations for four counties affected by flooding over the weekend.

The affected areas are Boone, Dallas, Jasper, and Polk Counties.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to assist with flood cleanup and other recovery efforts, and also allows individuals to apply for grants to help with flood recovery.

Governor Reynolds says she will also be asking for federal disaster declarations.