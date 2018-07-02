Flash Flooding Fills Business Along Des Moines River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Saturday night’s flash flooding had people scrambling out of Captain Roy’s on the Des Moines River as water started filling the bar quickly.

"The water came up so fast that there wasn’t a lot we could do," Captain Roy's co-owner Wade Thompson said.

Thompson said as soon as water started coming into the building they started evacuating people and bringing equipment outside. It took two hours for the building to flood with almost two feet of water.

"The water was about mid-calf or so," Captain Roy's employee Cassi Miller said.

The clean-up continued Sunday, employees used squeegees to push water down the drain in the center of the bar. They used a rake to get debris like napkins out of the water. They power wash the entire building.

This is all part of their flooding plan, being by the river, Captain Roy’s knew something like this would happen.

“Its part of the deal, we opened a spot by the river, I guess now you can say we are truly a river bar, because the bar’s been in the river," Thompson said.

Captain Roy’s said the clean-up is moving along quickly and they should be back open on Tuesday. Thompson said they will have a band on Thursday and are asking the community for donations to help with clean up and future flood plans.