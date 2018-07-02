Funeral Services Scheduled for Larry Cotlar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Funeral services for a victim of a weekend storm will take place on Thursday.

Sports broadcaster Larry Cotlar died on Saturday night after being swept away by water while trying to get out of his flooded van.

According to the Des Moines Register, funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Temple B'Nai Jeshurun on Grand Avenue in Des Moines.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to benefit Cotlar's family, who is also experiencing flooding in their home after the storm.