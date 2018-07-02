× Guidelines from Metro Cities on Flood-Damaged Trash Disposal

ANKENY

The City of Ankeny is offering both curbside pickup and a drop-off site for flood-damaged items. Curbside pickup will start on Monday, July 9th. All items must be placed outside by 7 a.m. on the 9th and anyone who wants to utilize the service must make a request to Ankeny Sanitation by calling 515-964-5229 or sending an email to custserv@ankenysanitation.com no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, July 6th.

Flood damaged items accepted for curbside pickup:

Household items

Carpet (must be rolled up and under 5 ft in length)

Drywall

Furniture

Mattresses

Plumbing

Computers

Televisions

Radios

Stereos

All other electronics

What is not accepted for curbside pickup?

Appliances must be dropped off at the Drop Off Site July 3, 5 or 6 between 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. (see below) If residents are unable to haul appliances, curbside pickup can be arranged with Ankeny Sanitation, however the resident will be responsible for the removal fee.

Yard waste/vegetative materials

Hazardous waste – cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil based paints & stains

Tires

The drop-off site at the City Maintenance Facility (located at 211 SE Lorenz Drive) is available on July 3rd, 5th, and 6th from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of residence is required.

Roll-off dumpsters will be available for residents to drop off the following flood damaged items:

Appliances that will be accepted:

Air conditioners

Dishwashers

Freezers (all food must be removed)

Refrigerators (all food must be removed)

Stoves

Washers

Dryers

Water heaters

Dehumidifiers

Assistance will not be available for unloading debris at the drop off site. Tires, tree limbs/branches and yard waste will not be accepted at the drop off site.

BONDURANT

With recent flooding in Bondurant, the City has scheduled a special, flood-damaged trash collection for Tuesday, July 3rd. This means that larger items that have been damaged by flooding will not need the large item collection stickers.

Residents are encouraged to put their solid waste on the curb the night before the pick up as items will be picked up early in the morning on Tuesday. Carpet should be cut into 4 to 5-foot lengths, so that one person will be able to load sections into the collection vehicle.

CLIVE

A special debris pickup date will be scheduled for properties in the University Blvd. neighborhood (80th Street to the west, 75th to the east, University Ave to the south, and Drake Street to the north). The City is also reaching out directly to other residences and businesses where there was intense flood related damage to coordinate cleanup. The City is collaborating with Metro Waste Authority, Waste Management, Polk County, and neighboring communities. Residents and businesses can begin staging debris at their street curb.

DES MOINES

The City of Des Moines will be setting up sites for residents to drop off flood damaged items Tuesday, July 3rd and then Thursday, July 5th through Saturday, July 7th. Roll-off debris containers will be available for residents to deposit their debris from 7 AM to 7 PM each of those days. Following are the five locations:

Northwest Aquatic Center Parking Lot

4915 Madison Avenue

4915 Madison Avenue Beaverdale Park

3333 Adams Avenue

3333 Adams Avenue Grandview Park Parking Lot

Guthrie Avenue & E.32nd Street intersection

Guthrie Avenue & E.32nd Street intersection Birdland Park Parking Lot

Birdland Drive & Saylor Road

Birdland Drive & Saylor Road South Side Library Parking Lot

1111 Porter Avenue

JOHNSTON

The City of Johnston will follow the following guidelines to assist residents to cleanup storm damaged items from the weather event that occurred June 30 – July 1. Storm damaged items include carpet, furniture, etc. that were damaged by flood waters from the storm.

Garbage collection will follow normal procedures on Monday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 3. All garbage must be placed inside the regular garbage containers to be collected. If you have additional trash (that does not fit into the container) you may place it in a garbage bag or box with a $1.00 sticker attached. Stickers can be purchased at Johnston City Hall and locations around the metro. Those locations can be found by visiting bit.ly/2qBtIln.

Beginning Monday, July 2, the City will place roll off containers at Public Works, located at 6400 NW Beaver Drive and the west Fire Station, located at 10225 NW 62nd Avenue. Residents may place storm damaged items in the containers anytime between July 2 through July 16.

During the regular garbage collection on Monday, July 9 and Tuesday, July 10, residents may place storm damaged items out with their regular garbage for curbside collection at no additional charge (no $1.00 stickers will be required)

The special collection and roll off containers are for STORM DAMAGED ITEMS ONLY. To dispose of vegetative debris (trees, branches, etc.) follow the normal procedures for bagging or bundling yard waste.

URBANDALE

Urbandale residents can utilize the no-charge Storm Damaged Household Debris Material Collection service beginning Monday, July 2. To request this no-charge service please email engpw@urbandale.org or call at 515-278-3950 and leave a message with your address and contact information. Place household debris between the street curb and sidewalk for Urbandale Public Works to collect. Residents must notify Urbandale Public Works to arrange the pickup.

WEST DES MOINES

West Des Moines residents will need to use extra trash and large item stickers for damaged items that they want to be picked up curbside or on normal garbage collection days. Stickers can be purchased at West Des Moines Hy-Vee stores and the Hy-Vee Drugstore located at 1010 60th Street. The larger the item, the more curbside collection will cost. Prices and guidelines for pickup are below and can also be found on the Metro Waste Authority website.

If you have an item that needs to be picked up that is not on the list below, call Waste Connections at 515-265-7374.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS

Collection of flood-damaged items in Windsor Heights will take place on Tuesday, July 3rd, and Thursday, July 5th. This will be for flood debris only. Officials ask residents to have items to be picked up out on the curb by Tuesday morning, and crews will do their best to collect as much as possible on Tuesday afternoon.

EXTRA TRASH AND LARGE ITEM PICK-UP PRICES AND GUIDELINES

$1 Sticker

Bag of trash under 30 lbs.

Box of trash under 30 lbs.

Kid’s toys (under 30 lbs., e.g. big wheel)

TV or computer monitor (use a $1 Sticker for 19-inch screen and smaller). Please note: The size and weight of televisions varies greatly. Call Waste Connections at 515-265-7374 and they will tell you how many stickers are required.

$5 Sticker

5 boxes or bags of trash (under 30 lbs. per piece)

5 carpet rolls (4 foot length x 18 inch diameter)

Bicycle

Couch or love seat

Crib

Desk

Door (per door)

Entertainment center

Grill (no propane)

Kid’s toys (over 30 lbs.)

Kitchen chairs (4 maximum)

Kitchen sink

Push mower (drained of gas and oil)

Sectional (one $5 sticker per piece)

Single/double box spring

Single/double mattress

Snow blower (drained of gas and oil)

Table

Toilet (one $5 sticker per piece)

Window (one)

$10 (2 – $5 stickers)

Queen/king mattress

Queen/king box spring

$35 (7 – $5 stickers)

You Must Schedule Pickup for Appliances – Since different trucks collect and recycle appliances, residents must schedule an appliance pickup with Waste Connections by calling 515-265-7374.

Remember that garbage collection will be delayed one day due to the July 4th holiday.