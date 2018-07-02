× Man Charged with OWI After Boat Propeller Cuts Woman’s Legs Down to Bone

SAYLORVILLE LAKE, Iowa — An Ames man is facing a felony charge after the DNR says he was operating a boat while drunk Saturday and seriously injured a woman.

The incident happened on Saylorville Lake Saturday just after 4:30 p.m. A criminal complaint claims a 20-year-old woman was in the water near the motor of the boat when 24-year-old Hunter Wagner put the boat in gear. The motor’s propeller caused deep lacerations to the woman’s legs — even cutting down to the bone. The woman was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment.

After the woman was transported to the hospital a DNR officer spoke with Wagner at the dock and observed he had bloodshot and watery eyes and his breath smelled of alcohol. According to the complaint, Wagner admitted to drinking several beers and also admitted he was operating the boat at the time of the incident.

The complaint says a breath test performed at the scene yielded a result of .256 BrAC.

Wagner now faces charges of operating a boat while intoxicated causing serious injury, which is a Class D felony, and reckless use of a watercraft. He has already bonded out of the Polk County Jail.