Metro Aquatic Center Closed for Flood Cleanup

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Northwest Aquatic Center will be closed for several days following flooding over the weekend.

On Monday, Des Moines Parks and Recreation began cleaning the facility; officials say at least 10 wheelbarrows full of sediment and mud were carried out of the pool. The work to make the area usable again is much like the preparations done between seasons.

"We're basically starting from zero, taking the pool from basically a winter state and bringing it back to operations," said Des Moines Parks and Rec Marketing Supervisor Jen Fletcher. "We're hoping to have the pool open by next week."

Fletcher said the splash pool at Union Park also had to be closed for cleanup, but it is expected to be reopened on Tuesday.