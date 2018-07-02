× Metro YMCA Locations Open for Flood Victims

IOWA — Organizations around the metro are doing what they can to help flood victims, even if that just means offering a place to escape the heat.

The YMCA of Greater Des Moines is offering the use of its facilities to area residents affected by the storms. Officials say anyone needing a place to shower, charge electronics, or use WiFi is welcome.

All metro branches are participating besides the Ankeny YMCA, which is closed for cleanup following flooding on Saturday night. This location is expected to be closed at least through Tuesday.

Polk County Emergency Management and its metro partners have also opened a flood disaster recovery center.