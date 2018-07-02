One Person Killed in Panora Officer-Involved Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PANORA, Iowa – One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Panora.

The incident happened Sunday night around 7:19 when police were called to an apartment building at 502 West Market Street on a report of a male threatening people with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found a male in the hallway of the building. Police say he confronted them with a knife and refused their multiple orders to drop the knife.

A Panora police officer engaged the suspect and fired on him – hitting the suspect. The suspect died from his injuries.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name. An autopsy will be performed by the State Medical Examiner.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the incident is conducted.

The Iowa State Patrol, Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, and DCI are assisting with the investigation.