Parkside East Apartment Landlord Finds Temporary Housing for Displaced Tenants

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Landlords on Des Moines' east side are stepping in to take care of dozens of their displaced tenants.

The Parkside East Apartments were severely damaged after floodwaters soaked the entire first floor of the buildings. Property managers say many of the 50 families that lived on the first floor have lost everything. JB Conlin, chief operating officer of Conlin Properties--the group that manages the apartments--says he is helping first floor residents find new homes within their property group. He says rent will not be charged to tenants during the time they are not living at the property, and all deposits and any pre-paid rent will be refunded to tenants living only on the first floor.

Families that lived on the second and third floors will be displaced for at least two weeks while the safety systems are restored and buildings are cleaned out, according to Conlin. Management says 114 families were impacted by the flood.

Conlin Properties will have representatives available at the Hilltop Apartments Community Center (Building B) at 3720 East Douglas Avenue for tenants needing assistance on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

A recovery fund is in place for the apartment complex and will be administered by the United Way of Central Iowa. Parkside residents interested in receiving assistance should contact Mak Suceska at 515-246-2511 or mak.suceska@unitedwaydm.org. An additional fund will be available shortly to collect donations from the community.