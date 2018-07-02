Polk County Disaster Response Center Opens for Flood Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Polk County opened the doors to its flood recovery center on Monday afternoon.

Nearly a dozen organizations were in place at what officials are calling the "one-stop shop" at the River Center on Euclid Avenue. There, people impacted by the flood can receive everything form vaccinations to assistance applying for disaster aid.

Hundreds of flood victims waited in long lines to receive the services. Angela Parks was flooded out of her unit at the Parkside East Apartment complex.

"When you go into the apartment, it's full of mud," she says. "You never think you're going to go through something like that. You can put out a fire, but you can't stop that water."

Some residents who visited the center say it didn't provide what they needed, and they are calling for federal assistance to help aid with the cleanup and next steps. Parks says she came to the center looking for something in particular, too.

"I need hope. Hope that there is another place I can stay. Hope that I need to be reassured I can find some place stable to stay and that this won't happen again," she says.

The center will be open again on Tuesday from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. but will be closed on July 4th. The River Center is located at 2309 Euclid Avenue.