Polk County Flood Disaster Recovery Center Opens
DES MOINES, Iowa – Polk County Emergency Management and its metro partners have opened a flood disaster recovery center.
Those impacted by the floods can go to Polk County River Place at 2309 Euclid Avenue to access resources that will assist in flood recovery. The center will be open until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 2nd and between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 3rd.
Officials say the center will be closed on July 4th in order to reassess whether further resources and services are needed.
The following community partners and organizations are participating:
- Polk County Health Department – medical assessment, help with medications and tetanus vaccines
- Polk County Health Services – mental health services and resources
- Polk County Public Works – pumps to assist cleaning out basements
- Polk County General Assistance – financial assistance
- City of Des Moines – partnering with Polk County Public Works to help with neighborhood clean up and pumps to assist cleaning out basements
- United Way – volunteer coordination
- Red Cross – clean up kits, case management and food assistance
- MidAmerican Energy – help with gas and electric in homes
- IMPACT – provide referrals to resources and case management
- Legal Aid – legal assistance for tenants with landlords
- Salvation Army – flood recovery kits
If you need a ride to the center DART is providing free rides. Additional information on resources for those impacted by flooding can be found by calling 211.
41.629327 -93.648225