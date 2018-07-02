× Polk County Flood Disaster Recovery Center Opens

DES MOINES, Iowa – Polk County Emergency Management and its metro partners have opened a flood disaster recovery center.

Those impacted by the floods can go to Polk County River Place at 2309 Euclid Avenue to access resources that will assist in flood recovery. The center will be open until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 2nd and between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 3rd.

Officials say the center will be closed on July 4th in order to reassess whether further resources and services are needed.

The following community partners and organizations are participating:

Polk County Health Department – medical assessment, help with medications and tetanus vaccines

Polk County Health Services – mental health services and resources

Polk County Public Works – pumps to assist cleaning out basements

Polk County General Assistance – financial assistance

City of Des Moines – partnering with Polk County Public Works to help with neighborhood clean up and pumps to assist cleaning out basements

United Way – volunteer coordination

Red Cross – clean up kits, case management and food assistance

MidAmerican Energy – help with gas and electric in homes

IMPACT – provide referrals to resources and case management

Legal Aid – legal assistance for tenants with landlords

Salvation Army – flood recovery kits

If you need a ride to the center DART is providing free rides. Additional information on resources for those impacted by flooding can be found by calling 211.